2,000 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,481,540.32. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,439 shares of company stock worth $11,576,823 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $84.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.