248,290 Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 248,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.74% of Coliseum Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MITA stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.