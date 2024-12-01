254,408 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1,244.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

