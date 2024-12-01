2,552 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $522.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.