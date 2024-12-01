272 Capital LP Invests $1.14 Million in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Criteo comprises about 1.3% of 272 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 272 Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Criteo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Criteo by 31.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,593 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $374,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,549,092.20. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,917. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,972 shares of company stock valued at $890,198. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.78 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

