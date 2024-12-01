272 Capital LP Makes New Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. 272 Capital LP owned 0.07% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $17,055,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.