272 Capital LP Takes Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Thermon Group comprises about 3.5% of 272 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 272 Capital LP owned 0.32% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THR. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.07. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

