2,945 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Novartis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.