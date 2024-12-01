399,973 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 399,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,812,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Smurfit Westrock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SW opened at $55.02 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.26%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.