5,509 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11,282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,556 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7,422.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,947 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,732,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OVV opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.