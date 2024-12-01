66,911 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 66,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

