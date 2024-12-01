87,642 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after buying an additional 647,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

