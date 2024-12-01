962,772 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 962,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 656,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.81 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

