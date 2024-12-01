99,525 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Acquired by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. OneSpan comprises about 1.8% of 272 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

