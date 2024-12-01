AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised AB SKF (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.