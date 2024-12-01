Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,620,000 after buying an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,569,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $376.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.61 and its 200 day moving average is $325.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.89 and a fifty-two week high of $377.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.