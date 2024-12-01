Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

