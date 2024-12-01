Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

