Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 50.8% in November

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Adecco Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 29,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,890. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.