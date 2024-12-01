Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 7,606 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 2.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $50,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

NYSE ARE opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $117.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

