adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 1,063,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,000.0 days.

adidas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.06. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. adidas has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $270.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.70.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

