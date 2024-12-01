adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 1,063,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,000.0 days.
adidas Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.06. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. adidas has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $270.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.70.
adidas Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.