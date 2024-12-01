Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $21,039,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.80.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

