Alerus Financial NA Has $9.02 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $158.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.45, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

