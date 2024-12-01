Alerus Financial NA Lowers Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Okta were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Okta by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 75.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.69 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,789 shares of company stock worth $35,701,361. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.45.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

