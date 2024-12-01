Alerus Financial NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 414.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 280,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 226,096 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 73.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.84.

Shopify Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

