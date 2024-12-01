Alerus Financial NA Sells 267 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $422.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

