Alerus Financial NA Sells 84 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $551.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.90. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $373.33 and a one year high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

