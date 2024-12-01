Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.73.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATD opened at C$81.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$71.31 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.