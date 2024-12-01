Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ambarella stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,028. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after buying an additional 248,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

