American Capital Management Inc. Has $112.07 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 3.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $112,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

RMD stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.39 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $3,646,963.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,334 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,713. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

