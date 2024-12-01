American Capital Management Inc. Has $66.42 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,755 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of ANSYS worth $66,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $351.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.99 and a 200-day moving average of $323.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

