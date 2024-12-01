American Capital Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Alarm.com worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

