American Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,828 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $4,795,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,125. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,039,312.95. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock worth $4,373,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.