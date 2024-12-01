Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Amgen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amgen by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the second quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $282.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $346.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

