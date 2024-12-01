Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $161.80

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.80.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $99.18 and a twelve month high of $169.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

