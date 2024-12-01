ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ANPDY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.00. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $203.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.43.
