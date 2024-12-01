ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANPDY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.00. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $203.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.43.

About ANTA Sports Products

See Also

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

