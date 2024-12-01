Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.86 and last traded at $63.86. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Arcadis Trading Down 6.6 %

Arcadis Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43.

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

