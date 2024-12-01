Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ALTM opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

