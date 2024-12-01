argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 51.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $616.55 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $620.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -700.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.24.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

