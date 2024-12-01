argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.42.
Get Our Latest Research Report on argenx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
argenx Trading Up 0.3 %
ARGX stock opened at $616.55 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $620.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -700.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.24.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than argenx
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.