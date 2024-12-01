Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Stock Price

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aclarion Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Aclarion has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

