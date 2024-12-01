Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,933,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 7,757,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,080.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGF remained flat at $27.58 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

