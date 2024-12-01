Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $16.15 on Friday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Astronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.