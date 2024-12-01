Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 24.5% in November

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 899,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

