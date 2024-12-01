AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 386.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 266,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 211,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.