Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Autoscope Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Autoscope Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

