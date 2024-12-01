B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 30.6% in November

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 63,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

