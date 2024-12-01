Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the October 31st total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,462,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 858,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 24.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,857. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

