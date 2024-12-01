Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in November

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 44,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

