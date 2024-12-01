Bellevue Group AG Acquires 72,437 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.10% of Structure Therapeutics worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 132.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 441,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPCR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $66.38.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

