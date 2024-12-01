Bellevue Group AG Acquires 92,027 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $43,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

